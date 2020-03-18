Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo Thursday night Farmers’ Market suspended through March

SLO Farmers Market

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Organizers of the San Luis Obispo Thursday Night Farmers' Market have decided to suspend it through the end of March.

The California Department of Public Health directed the farmers' market to suspend it on March 19 and 26 because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The Farmers' Market plans to resume in April, but will keep the public updated if this changes.

Organizers say the health of the community is its top priority. It will make its decisions based on what health officials recommend.

Allison Weeks

