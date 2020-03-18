Highway 101 rest stops closed due to short staffing

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans has closed three rest stops along Highway 101 on the Central Coast Wednesday.

The Gaviota, Camp Roberts Northbound and Camp Roberts Southbound rest stops are all closed because of a shortage of janitorial staff.

Caltrans did not say when those rest stops along Highway 101 are expected to reopen. It will continue to update the public as conditions change.

The Shandon rest stop along Highway 41 is also closed.