Contour Airlines suspends service from Santa Barbara, SLO airports due to coronavirus

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Contour Airlines has suspended flights from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Contour announced it has suspended its Las Vegas flights to and from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The airline has offered nonstop flights to Las Vegas four times per week since October.

The airport said the flights were popular and profitable but complications due to severe travel restrictions across the country led to the airline deciding to withdraw from the airport.

“We firmly believe in the San Luis Obispo market and fully intend to resume service when public health and economic conditions allow us to do so,” said Contour Airlines CEO Matthew Chaifetz in a press release issued by the airport.

The last flights from San Luis Obispo will take place on March 31.

Following the announcement from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, Santa Barbara Airport announced the airline would also be suspending all flights to and from Santa Barbara.

Contour currently offers three flight destinations from Santa Barbara. This includes a Las Vegas flight and an Oakland flight that have been in service since 2018. The airline added a nonstop flight to Sacramento less than one year ago.

Service is scheduled to end on March 29. Airport officials said Contour hoped to resume service in July.

Questions about the postponement of flights can be directed to Contour Airlines on their website.