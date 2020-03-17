Paso Robles declares local health emergency

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The City of Paso Robles has declared a local health emergency on Tuesday morning.

The City Manager is acting as the Director of Emergency Services.

Paso Robles City Manager Tom Frutchey declared a state of local emergency. It started at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is in response to the increasing spread of COVID-19 across the state.

By declaring the local emergency, this will activate the City's Emergency Operations Center. This activation will qualify the City to receive federal reimbursement for COVID-19 related costs to the City and facilitate coordination with county, state and federal emergency response teams.

The City Council will consider ratification of the declaration by resolution at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

