San Luis Obispo County investigating possible first coronavirus case

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is investigating a possible case of the coronavirus.

If positive, the case will be the first incidence in the county.

Public health officials screened the patient and sent samples off to a state laboratory for testing, according to The Tribune.

The patient met the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for testing, according to The Tribune, citing San Luis Obispo Public Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen.

