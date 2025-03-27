Tsunami Outreach Efforts alert the public on the need to prepare on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In an area known for life threatening fires and mudflows, Santa Barbara County is also focusing this week on tsunami dangers.

Special outreach efforts are taking place at several beaches.

Tsunami Walk & Roll events are being coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Parks and the County Office of Emergency Management.

The times will be : 8 a.m.– 9 a.m. at Guadalupe Beach and Goleta Beach, followed by 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. at Arroyo Burro Beach (Hendry's) and Jalama Beach.

County Park Rangers will be onsite to meet the public and educate them about tsunamis. They will also show people how to safely evacuate in the event a tsunami reaches Santa Barbara County shores. New maps show the areas at risk include the Carpinteria waterfront around the Salt Marsh and West Beach in Santa Barbara. In San Luis Obispo County, Cayucos was shown to be an area with the possibility of inundation that would be damaging.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management says all coastal areas, including our local beaches, and some inland areas have the potential to become flooded if the conditions indicate a tsunami threat exists.

Tsunami alerts are in three categories:

Tsunami Watch: A tsunami may later impact the area.

A tsunami may later impact the area. Tsunami Advisory: A tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent, expected, or occurring.

A tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent, expected, or occurring. Tsunami Warning: A tsunami with the potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring. Evacuations of identified tsunami inundation areas will be required.

If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. You will receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.