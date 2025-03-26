Authorities warn Central Coast families of Counterfeit Car Seats

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center and the California Highway Patrol are raising awareness that unsanctioned car seats are being sold to Central Coast families.

While parents attempt to save money under tight economic strains, hospital staff and law enforcement are cautioning the public about products that do not hold up under established safety regulations.

According to staff at Marian Medical Center, their safety inspectors have encountered and replaced 6 counterfeit products in the last two months.

Some of these products are approved only for use as strollers, some are approved for use as car seats in other countries, and still others are completely substandard, unsanctioned products.

CHP encourages parents of infants and toddlers to do as much research as possible before purchasing a car seat, and be prepared to spend a little more money for the sake of your child's safety.