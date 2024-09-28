Santa Barbara Public Health Department offering free private drinking water well testing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Health Department is now offering free private drinking water well testing.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Environmental Health Services is pleased to announce a free water testing program for households in Santa Barbara County who rely on private or shared groundwater wells for their drinking water.

The Central Coast Drinking Water Well Testing Program (www.centralcoastwelltesting.org) is administered by the Bay Foundation of Morro Bay, in coordination with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. The Program provides vital information to individuals regarding the quality of their private drinking water supply. The free testing is focused on common groundwater contaminants known to pose health effects, such as nitrates, arsenic and other chemicals that may be present in groundwater in certain areas of the Central Coast Region.

Residents who do not receive a bill from a water utility are likely utilizing a private or shared groundwater well, and are encouraged to take advantage of this free testing service. Private drinking water wells are only tested once at the time of construction, and households are responsible for any ongoing water quality testing and well maintenance. It is generally recommended that households dependent on private or shared wells undergo annual water testing to ensure its ongoing safety.

Participants will receive their test results along with a comprehensive Guide for Private Domestic Well Owners, providing essential information on recommended water quality testing procedures, interpretation of results, actions to take if contamination is detected, and strategies to safeguard the well from further contamination. Spanish versions of program materials are available to participants upon request. All personal information gathered for testing purposes will be treated confidentially and will not be disclosed to other agencies.

The free testing services are currently being offered in Santa Barbara County for a limited time, and residents are urged not to delay in signing up. To schedule free testing or for more information, individuals can call (844) 613-5152. Se habla español.

Together, let’s ensure the safety and well-being of our community through proactive measures to safeguard our drinking water.

