Local law enforcement agencies crack down on distracted driving during monthlong enforcement operation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Law enforcement agencies throughout the Central Coast are cracking down on distracted driving in April during a month long enforcement operation.

The enforcement is part of the annual national Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign that is held each year to help reduce the dangerous driving habit.

Throughout April, agencies such as the Santa Maria Police Department, will be have officers on patrol who are actively looking for drivers in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

"The purpose of the distracted driving campaign for the month of April is to prevent people from being distracted, and then crashing into other people," said Santa Maria Police Officer Dustin Rhoads. "It's basically a public safety thing because when you're driving several ton vehicle, you should be focused on the roadway instead of what's in your hand."

California law states that drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. The law also applies to drivers who are stopped at a red light.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine, and violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.