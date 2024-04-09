New signs providing information about emergency sirens posted in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County is in the process of installing updated signage providing information for its emergency early warning system.

The green and white colored signs include information in both English and Spanish and can be found in various high visible locations, including beaches, parks and other areas where people frequent.

The signs inform visitors and locals if they hear a steady siren for three minutes, they should go indoors and tune into a local television or radio station.

While the signs are posted in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone, the sirens used in the early warning system, are in place to inform the public on several potential emergency situations, including fire, tsunami, dam failure, etc.

Should the sirens sound, it indicates that the Emergency Alert System (EAS) has been activated, and emergency information will be provided on local radio and television stations.

In an effort to bring awareness about the new signs and the important information they provide, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services has started a social media effort to get the word out.