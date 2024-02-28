Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to hold live fire training for new recruits

Santa Barbara County Fire Training
Santa Barbara County Fire Department recruits go through training drills at the Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex on Sept. 12, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
By
Published 11:13 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to hold live fire training this afternoon at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc Valley Center.

The drills will be part of an ongoing training program for six firefighters who are taking part in a "lateral academy," meaning they are coming on board the department from other agencies.

The new firefighters have been hired by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department having already worked for other departments, and bring with them previous training and experience levels, but need to compete this specific training for their new position to officially join the staff.

Due to the nature of the training, light smoke may be seen in parts of the Lompoc Valley while the drills are taking place beginning at 1 p.m.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

