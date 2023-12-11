Skip to Content
Safety

Community meeting to discuss emergency preparedness of Arroyo Grande Levee to be held Monday

Arroyo Grande Creek
High water is seen flowing in the Arroyo Grande Creek through Oceano on
By
New
Published 10:07 am

OCEANO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 to discuss the emergency preparedness and planning of the Arroyo Grande Levee.

The 90-minute long gathering is intended for community members who live near the Arroyo Grande Levee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 pm at the Oceano Community Services District (1655 Front Street, Oceano). 

Representatives from County Public Works, County Fire, the Sheriff's Department, the Oceano Community Services District, Five Cities Fire Authority and the County Office of Emergency Services are scheduled to attend the meeting. 

According to the county, information shared will include current condition of the levee and Lopez Lake, status of repair efforts on damages to the levee from last storm season and emergency planning details.

The county has also allotted time to make sure community members will have the opportunity to ask questions to the officials in attendance.

Anyone who may have questions about the meeting may contact the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678 or oes@co.slo.ca.us.

Article Topic Follows: Safety
Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
KEYT
oceano
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content