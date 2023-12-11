Community meeting to discuss emergency preparedness of Arroyo Grande Levee to be held Monday

OCEANO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 to discuss the emergency preparedness and planning of the Arroyo Grande Levee.

The 90-minute long gathering is intended for community members who live near the Arroyo Grande Levee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 pm at the Oceano Community Services District (1655 Front Street, Oceano).

Representatives from County Public Works, County Fire, the Sheriff's Department, the Oceano Community Services District, Five Cities Fire Authority and the County Office of Emergency Services are scheduled to attend the meeting.

According to the county, information shared will include current condition of the levee and Lopez Lake, status of repair efforts on damages to the levee from last storm season and emergency planning details.

The county has also allotted time to make sure community members will have the opportunity to ask questions to the officials in attendance.

Anyone who may have questions about the meeting may contact the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678 or oes@co.slo.ca.us.