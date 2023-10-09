San Luis Obispo County breaks ground on new state-of-the-art emergency services dispatch center

TEMPLETON, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning to officially celebrate the start of construction on a long-planned brand new state-of-the art consolidated emergency services dispatch center.

When completed, the 15,000 square foot, two-story facility will house dispatching services for both the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department/CAL FIRE.

Currently, both departments operate their own dispatch services separately, but have been working towards building a co-located facility for more than 10 years.

The new dispatch center will bring all incoming calls for service under one roof, consolidating operations, which will result in greater efficiency and quicker response times.

According to the county, other key project and benefits will include:

Faster and better coordinated 911 and emergency response for a safer community

Better able to manage and communicate with emergency personnel during major fire events, earthquakes, flooding or other natural disasters

Co-locating dispatching services saves on operational and maintenance costs in lieu of two separate 24-hour facilities for Fire and Law Enforcement

Ability to add dispatching capacity and staff as service levels grow

During Monday's ceremony, several county officials were on hand at the construction site, which is located adjacent to the existing Sheriff sub-station off Main Street in Templeton.

On hand for the groundbreaking was Sheriff Ian Parkinson, Fire Chief John Owens, District 1 Supervisor John Peschong, District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson, District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding and District 4 Supervisor Debbie Arnold.

Initial grading work on the site kicked off a construction project that is expected to last for more than a year and a half.

The target to open the new dispatch facility is summer 2025.

For more information about the project, click here.