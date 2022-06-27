Skip to Content
Santa Maria using aerial technology to combat use of illegal fireworks

Santa Maria aerial fireworks enforcement
Image of illegal firework exploding in the sky seen through aerial technology. (Photo provided by City of Santa Maria)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is using aerial technology to help combat the use of illegal fireworks.

According to a city press release, a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology is helping to pinpoint launches.

The use of illegal aerial fireworks has been an increasing issue within the city over the past several years.

The city said the new technology is in response to hundreds of public complaints each year, and to uphold the law.

Individuals caught using illegal fireworks or property owners of an identified address where illegal fireworks have been launched face a $1,000 fine.

