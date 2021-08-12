Skip to Content
Safety
By
Published 6:12 pm

Lompoc residents urged to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs amid fire season

MGN/KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc is warning residents they could be impacted by planned power outages called Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events in the coming months.

The city said these shutoffs are conducted by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) as a precautionary measure during fire season. If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the city's electrical system, high-risk transmission lines may be turned off, resulting in power outages within the city.

When a shutoff occurs, city crews and PG&E said they will work diligently to restore electrical services as quickly as possible, however, residents would be prepared for multi-day power outages.

While no PSPS events have been scheduled at this time, the city wants to help the community prepare for them with the following steps:

The city said it will make every effort to provide updates on when PSPS events will take place as it receives them from PG&E officials.

Lompoc’s electric energy is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content