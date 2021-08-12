Lompoc residents urged to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs amid fire season

Safety

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc is warning residents they could be impacted by planned power outages called Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events in the coming months.

The city said these shutoffs are conducted by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) as a precautionary measure during fire season. If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the city's electrical system, high-risk transmission lines may be turned off, resulting in power outages within the city.

When a shutoff occurs, city crews and PG&E said they will work diligently to restore electrical services as quickly as possible, however, residents would be prepared for multi-day power outages.

While no PSPS events have been scheduled at this time, the city wants to help the community prepare for them with the following steps:

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications.- www.ReadySBC.org

Review the City of Lompoc's Electric Division's website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications if available - www.cityoflompoc.com/electric

Review PG&E's PSPS website to learn more about preparing for these events. www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/public-safety-power-shutoff-faq.page

Follow the City of Lompoc’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The city said it will make every effort to provide updates on when PSPS events will take place as it receives them from PG&E officials.

Lompoc’s electric energy is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.