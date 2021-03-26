Santa Barbara police asking for public’s help finding man who may be suicidal

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for public support to find a Santa Barbara man who was reported missing Friday.

Police say 23-year-old Abner Elmer Reyes was reported missing and possibly suicidal by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

He was last seen Thursday at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and was said to be in contact with Behavioral Wellness.

SBPD said Reyes does not have a driver's license or vehicle and he reportedly turned off his cell phone Friday morning. Police went to his last known residence, but he was not found.

Reyes has a history of suicidal thoughts, the police department said.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2300. You can also call 911 in an event of an emergency.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.