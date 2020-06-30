Construction begins in Lompoc for Safe Routes to School Project

Safety

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc project to make walking to school safer for kids will be finished on Friday.

Construction for the project started on Monday, June 22. The sidewalk improvement project was funded almost entirely by grant money from the North County Measure "A" Safe Routes to School Program.

Part of the project takes place near Lompoc Valley Middle School, where 280 feet of new sidewalk with curb ramps is being added on Hickory Avenue between L and K streets.

“We are looking forward to completing this project, which will enable students of Lompoc Valley Middle School to have a safer and more convenient commute walking to and from school," said Joshua Leard, the Lompoc city resident engineer on the project.