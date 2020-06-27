California Rescue dogs work with SB County Search and Rescue to inspect landslide near Lone Pine

Safety

LONE PINE, Calif. - Team members with Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCAR) worked with California Rescue Dog Association K9s and handlers to search the debris left from a landslide near Lone Pines, Calif. on Thursday.

The landslide debris paths were caused by a 5.8 earthquake that shook the ground near Whitney Portal in the Inyo National Forest just outside of Lone Pine on Wednesday, June 24.

An emergency evacuation was announced for Whitney Portal. US Forest Service Geologists and National Forest Rangers responded to the area to determine if any dangers remain and if trails are still safely accessible.

SBCAR said no people were found during their search. They said fortunately, no missing persons have been filed in wake of this earthquake.

The SBCAR team trains regularly with California Rescue K9s and will respond wherever aid is needed.

Search and Rescue dogs and handlers have worked with SBCAR to locate missing people after natural disasters statewide including in the deadly Montecito Debris Flow.