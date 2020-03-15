Three young hikers rescued after hours in the rain near Inspiration Point

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded to a call regarding three underage hikers went missing while they hiked near Inspiration Point on Saturday.

The missing hikers were reported to SBCSAR by their parents around 6:30 p.m. who said they had separated groups earlier in the day to see different scenery.

The three youngsters had originally set out for Seven Falls and had plans to meet back up with their parents on the trail. When the hikers failed to return and had spotty cell reception, their parents knew they were in need of help and called 911.

SBCAR responded to the call. They said the hikers' phone was contacted by the Emergency Dispatch Center and exact coordinates were retrieved.

SBCAR said the coordinates put the young hikers on a remote and nearly inaccessible ridge North of Inspiration Point close to upper Mission Canyon.

From there, three SBCAR teams headed up the trails in an effort to access the children.

SBCAR said that the teams had to trudge through bushes, rain and cold, up deep ravines as nightfall came and went.

Finally, the teams found the children who were cold and wet with early stages of hypothermia.

Team EMTs evaluated and provided dry clothing to the young hikers. They then began to hike them out in an effort to warm them up.

It took a couple of hours of hiking in the rain for the teams to help the children back out of the area.

The three young hikers were finally reunited with their parents around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

SBCSAR wants to remind hikers to always be prepared for their hiking adventures by carrying food, water, a cell phone, and a map as well as bringing clothes appropriate for the weather conditions.