Openings available for CHP Start Smart Class in Santa Maria

Safety

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria office for the California Highway Patrol announced that there are still openings available for the next Start Smart Class.

The Start Smart Class covers traffic safety issues that directly affect new drivers. Start Smart speaks directly to newly licensed drivers and their parents/guardians on topics like collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends.

The class will take place on Tuesday, March 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CHP says this class is for anyone between the ages of 15 and 20 and it is completely free! You can make reservations for your sons or daughters by calling the Santa Maria CHP area office at (805) 349-8728.

The Santa Maria CHP office is located at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria. You can call the number above if you have any questions or comments about the program as well.