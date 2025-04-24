Health of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has worsened since surgery, doctors say

By Ivonne Valdes Garay, CNN

(CNN) — The health of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has worsened following a surgery earlier this month, according to his medical team.

Bolsonaro is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia and will undergo a new round of examinations following signs of “clinical deterioration,” the team said in a statement published Thursday morning on Bolsonaro’s X account.

Those signs include “elevated blood pressure and worsening liver laboratory tests,” the team said.

His surgery was related to the recurring intestinal complications he has suffered since being stabbed in 2018.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery In January 2019 to remove a colostomy bag fitted after the stabbing. In 2022, he suffered an intestinal blockage. And in 2023 he was admitted to a hospital in Florida after experiencing abdominal discomfort.

His latest spell in hospital comes after he experienced strong abdominal pains during an event with supporters in northeastern Brazil ahead of an upcoming court trial.

In March, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Bolsonaro should stand trial on charges related to an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2022 election, which he lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the former president had posted on X a photo of him giving a thumb’s up from his hospital bed saying he continues “with faith, determination, and much gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support.”

His team of doctors said Thursday he would continue with motor physiotherapy and measures to prevent venous thrombosis.

