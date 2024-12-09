At least two dead, nine injured in explosion at Italian gas refinery

By Sharon Braithwaite and Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — At least two people were killed and nine injured Monday in an explosion at an Italian gas refinery near Florence, according to local authorities.

A further four people are missing after the blast at the facility, which belongs to ENI, one of the largest energy companies in Italy.

CNN has reached out to ENI for comment.

A fire caused by the explosion is now under control, according to the local municipality of Calenzano.

The regional Department of Civil Protection issued an alert for the area within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the explosion, warning residents to “keep windows closed and do not go near the area.”

“All of Tuscany is united in grief for the tragedy that happened today in Calenzano,” regional president Eugenio Giani said on Telegram.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.