Nearly 1,000 endangered animals repatriated to Madagascar in anti-trafficking landmark

By Chris Lau and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — Thailand is sending almost 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs home to Madagascar in a landmark victory against animal trafficking, with the first batch on its way on Saturday.

The repatriation is the largest ever between the two countries, according to Thai officials.

Thai police recovered 1,117 animals, eight of which had died, during an anti-trafficking operation in the southern Thai province of Chumphon in May.

Among them were spider tortoises, radiated tortoises, ring-tailed lemurs and brown lemurs, all listed among the world’s “most endangered” animals under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

These species are highly sought-after in Asia as exotic pets, though replicating their natural habitat is extremely difficult, often putting their life at risk.

Some of the animals seized in May have since died due to poor health caused by a lack of food and water when they were smuggled to Thailand. Some also failed to adapt to the new environment.

Thai authorities held an official ceremony in the capital Bangkok on Wednesday to hand over the animals to Madagascan officials.

A total of 961 live animals will be sent back on three flights operated by Qatar Airways starting Saturday.

Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, Thailand’s minister of natural resources and environment, said the repatriation shows Thailand’s commitment to combating illegal wildlife trafficking as well as prioritizing the welfare of seized species.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, told CNN he expected the operations would have a deterrent effect.

“By conducting operations like this and broadcasting them globally, it shows that there are arrests and exchanges happening, making people worldwide aware that possessing these animals is not right,” he said.

“Some might think that if they have the money, they can buy and collect them, but that’s not the case.”

UK-based conservation group Traffic said in a statement that the repatriation was “a true testament to the power of international collaboration in addressing the wildlife trafficking crisis.”

Illegal trades in timber and wildlife have been identified as the second-largest threat to Madagascar’s rich biodiversity, the group said in a 2023 report.

Thailand is the largest importer of wildlife from Madagascar in Southeast Asia, a region that plays “a vital role” in the trade and re-exporting of some of Madagascar’s most threatened species, the report said.

Between 1975 and 2019, Thailand directly and indirectly exported almost 35,000 animals or their products from Madagascar, according to the report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.