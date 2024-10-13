More than 60 injured in a drone attack in Israel, emergency crews say

By Eugenia Yosef and Sarah Sirgany, CNN

(CNN) — More than 60 people have been injured, several of them critically, in a drone attack in northern Israel, according to first responders.

There were no immediate official reports of deaths from the attack, but the high number of injuries reported makes the attack one of the bloodiest since the war started last October.

The news comes after Hezbollah said Sunday it had fired a swarm of attack drones on an Israeli “Golani” infantry training camp in Binyamina, south of Haifa. The Lebanon-based militant group said the attack was in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Thursday that killed 22 people and injured 117, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday it had “intercepted” an unmanned aerial vehicle that was launched from Lebanon, but did not specify where.

Rescue service United Hatzalah said it had “provided assistance to over 60 wounded people in various conditions – some of them in critical, serious, moderate and light condition.”

“Helicopters and ambulances evacuated all the wounded,” it added.

The Golani Brigade is an infantry unit of the IDF which has been deployed in southern Lebanon. CNN can not verify whether the drone struck an IDF training camp.

The injured were transported to hospitals across Israel. The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in north-central Israel said it was treating 36 casualties from what it described as a “UAV incident,” adding that there were “various degrees of injury.”

Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan told CNN it was treating three people injured by an incident in Binyamina, two of whom were in critical condition, while Rambam Hospital in Haifa said it was treating another three people.

The Emek Medical Center in northern Israel said it was treating four injured people. Beilinson Hospital said it was treating a further three and Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa also said it was treating three.

CNN has reached out to the IDF for further information.

This is a breaking news story.