A year into the war, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to ramp up and Hamas is yet to be defeated

(CNN) — A year into the war in Gaza, the Israeli government’s objective of defeating Hamas still seems far from reach as Israel ramps up its military activity in the enclave with the announcement of new operations and civilian evacuation orders.

On Monday, as Israel marked a year since Hamas’ October 7 attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “continue to fight” and achieve the country’s war goals, including toppling Hamas and “eliminating any future threat from Gaza to Israel.”

The same day, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders in both northern and southern Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been sheltering.

In northern Gaza, the military said it is “currently operating with great force in the area” and told residents to move to Al Mawasi, a southern region designated as a so-called humanitarian zone that is already crammed with refugees.

A new military ground operation was launched on Sunday in Jabalya, northern Gaza, where the military said it is encircling the area after it saw signs of Hamas rebuilding. Earlier this year, Israel’s military said it had defeated Hamas in northern Gaza, only to announce new operations there in May.

Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters are engaged “in fierce clashes at zero distance with the enemy forces” in Jabalya, an indication the group has maintained a presence there to keep fighting.

Casualties in the north have also mounted in recent days. Ahead of the Israeli military announcements Monday, hospitals said they had received five bodies and several injured people following Israeli “artillery fire” in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

Hours later, Kamal Adwan hospital said at least 10 people were killed, and 20 injured, in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalya. Footage from the scene showed multiple bodies lying in the street covered in blood. The strike happened about three hours after the Israeli military issued the evacuation order.

About an hour after the first evacuation order, the military issued another directive to leave parts of southern Gaza near Khan Younis. The military said it was responding with “extreme force” to Hamas actions in the area and also called on Palestinians to evacuate to Al Mawasi.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are already sheltering in Al Mawasi after fleeing Israel’s bombardment in other parts of Gaza. The new evacuation orders mean more people will be displaced yet again, and crammed into a very small area — worsening an already critical humanitarian situation.

Lena, a worker for non-profit organization Mercy Corps, told CNN she had been displaced more than a dozen times since last year. CNN is not using her real name due to concerns for her safety.

“We haven’t put our clothes in wardrobes, bathed comfortably, had a meal with any sense of peace, slept on a proper bed, or had clean drinking water in over a year,” said Lena, who now lives in a shelter in central Gaza.

The Israel military said it intercepted five projectiles launched from northern Gaza on Monday. Earlier in the day, nine projectiles were launched from southern Gaza, injuring two people, the military said.

