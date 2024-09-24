Israel intercepts Hezbollah ballistic missile near Tel Aviv in first such attack

By Irene Nasser, Dana Karni and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Israel intercepted a missile fired by Hezbollah near Tel Aviv on Wednesday, an unprecedented attack by the militant group that reached deep into the country’s commercial heartlands and marked a new escalatory step in the conflict between the two sides.

People in Tel Aviv and the central city of Netanya woke up to sirens on Wednesday as Israel said its air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile– the first time ever a missile fired by Hezbollah has reached closed to the city, the Israeli military said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah confirmed it launched a Qadr 1 ballistic missile targeting the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad, which it blames for attacks targeting its members, including the coordinated explosions of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies last week.

It is believed to be the first ballistic missile to be launched by Hezbollah toward Israel, andwas fired “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza” and in “defense of Lebanon and its people,” Hezbollah said.

The Israeli military said the missile was intercepted near Tel Aviv and the air force struck its launcher in the area of Nafakhiyeh, southern Lebanon.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the Tel Aviv and Netanya areas, one surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing from Lebanon and was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array,” the Israeli military said.

Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani described the missile as “heavy” and “long range.”

“It’s the first time that Hezbollah has fired toward Tel Aviv,” he said.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly said that any Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital would prompt an attack on Israel’s economic center.

Since the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas last October, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and drones from Lebanon targeting northern Israel.

The missile intercept comes days after Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah killed more than 500 people across Lebanon, including dozens of children. Monday was the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly two decades.

Flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport continued as usual Wednesday, an airport spokesperson said.

Sirens were heard Wednesday in Netanya for the first time since October 7, 2023, according to Israeli authorities.

