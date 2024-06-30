Skip to Content
Several injured in German cafe acid attack

Published 11:54 am

By Inke Kappeler, CNN

(CNN) — Several people have been injured by an acid attack in a cafe in the west German city of Bochum.

“A man entered the cafe at around 3.25 p.m. and poured an acidic liquid over a guest sitting at a table in the outdoor area” leaving the victim “seriously injured,” local police said in press release.

A woman sitting at the table with him and a waitress were also injured.

During the operation, four police officers and two firefighters who came into contact with the liquid also sustained injuries, police said.

The perpetrator initially fled but was arrested shortly afterward in the vicinity.

The motive for the incident is still unclear. A police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.

