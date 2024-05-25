Fire at India children’s hospital kills six newborns

By Manveena Suri and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — At least six newborn babies died in a fire at a children’s hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Saturday, local officials said.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the hospital, but six died in the fire, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief told CNN.

One of the rescued babies is in a serious condition, and the five others are receiving medical attention, Garg said.

The rescued babies have not been identified as authorities have yet to find their birth records, Garg said. It is unclear whether the birth records have been destroyed in the fire.

Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11:32 p.m. local time and nine fire trucks were rushed to the site.

Rescue operations remain underway, Garg said, adding that the fire started in a neighboring building, but the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Video footage from the fire service showed flames engulfing the ground and upper floors of the hospital.

In 2021, 10 newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

