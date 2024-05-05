Israeli military orders Gazans in parts of eastern Rafah to ‘evacuate immediately’

By Helen Regan, Sophie Jeong and Abeer Salman, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s military has issued a call for residents of eastern Rafah to “evacuate immediately,” a day after the country’s defense minister told troops inside Gaza to expect “intense action in Rafah in the near future.”

Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, wrote, “For your safety, the Defense Army urges you to evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian area at the checkpoints.”

Adraee made “an urgent call” to people who were residing in “the municipality of Al-Shawka and in the neighborhoods – Al-Salam, Al-Jneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk in the Rafah area.”

An IDF spokesperson said in a briefing Monday that it was a “limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate” and “not wide-scale evacuation.”

Israel has repeatedly signaled plans to send troops into Rafah, a southern city on the border with Egypt, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are believed to have taken refuge since October 7.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told troops Sunday morning inside the Gaza Strip to expect “intense action in Rafah in the near future, and in other places all over the Strip,” because – as he put it – Hamas does not intend to reach an agreement on hostages and a ceasefire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.