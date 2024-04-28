Two Ukrainian servicemen stabbed to death in Germany, Russian national arrested

By Josh Pennington, CNN

(CNN) — Two Ukrainian servicemen were stabbed to death at a shopping center in southern Germany Saturday evening, by a suspected Russian national, German and Ukrainian authorities say.

German police say a 36-year-old man died on the scene in the city of Murnau, and a 23-year-old man died later that evening at a nearby hospital.

Both Ukrainian men were residents of the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and had been in Germany undergoing medical rehabilitation.

A 57-year-old suspected Russian national was arrested at his home not far from the scene, according to German authorities.

A criminal investigation is underway for the suspected double murder.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement with similar information.

“On April 27, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed by stabbing in Murnau am Stafelsee, Bavaria, Germany, at a local shopping center.

“According to preliminary information, the deceased citizens were military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany,” the ministry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated

