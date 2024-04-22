Mexico detains brother of drug kingpin ‘el Mencho’

By Ivonne Valdes and Fidel Gutierrez, CNN

(CNN) — Mexican authorities have detained the brother of the drug kingpin known as “el Mencho,” a federal source with knowledge of the case told CNN Monday.

Abraham Oseguera – alias “Don Rondo” – was detained in the western state of Michoacán and is currently in the custody of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, according to a government statement.

His brother, Nemesio Oseguera-Cervantes, is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the arrest early Monday and said the government would provide more information later in the day.

It’s unclear under what charges Oseguera was detained on. CNN has reached out to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office for comment.

It is unclear if Oseguera has legal representation.

“El Mencho” is wanted by US authorities, who have offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on his whereabouts.

In the past, the Mexican government has labelled the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as one of the most dangerous cartels in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

