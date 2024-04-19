‘Huge explosion’ south of Baghdad at military base, Iraqi security source says

By Aqeel Najim and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

(CNN) — A “huge explosion” took place at a military base belonging to Iraq’s Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Babylon Governorate south of Baghdad, an Iraqi security source told CNN on Saturday (local time).

The explosion took place at an ammunition depot at a PMF military base, the source added, without providing further details or elaborating on a cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

