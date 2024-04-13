One man shot and multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping center, say police

By Sandi Sidhu and Teele Rebane, CNN

(CNN) — One man was shot and multiple people were stabbed at a Sydney shopping center on Saturday, Australian police said.

The incident took place inside Westfield Bondi Junction, according to a statement from New South Wales Police to CNN.

Officers said they were called to the site following reports of multiple people stabbed and have urged people to avoid the area.

Videos shared on social media show shoppers running from multiple exits of the shopping center, while police helicopters can be heard overhead.

The police would not confirm whether they shot a suspect or if the incident was related to terrorism.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details,” the statement said.

CNN’s Australian affiliate, 9 News Sydney, spoke to an eyewitness who said people were running through the shopping center and falling over each other, describing the situation as “pandemonium.”

Channel 9 was told that people started running and shouting: “Do not go down, there has been a stabbing, there has been a stabbing.”

The news outlet also showed live video of people being put into ambulances and treated at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

