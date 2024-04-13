Israel intercepts missiles as Iran launches wave of retaliatory strikes



(CNN) — Iran has launched a wave of strikes toward Israel in retaliation for last week’s deadly Israeli strike on an Iranian embassy complex in Syria, in an unprecedented move by Tehran that could further widen the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

More than 200 “threats” including missiles and drones were launched toward Israel on Saturday night, according to Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Daniel Hagari. Many were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense systems including fighter jets, he also said.

“Our planes are still in the air intercepting targets and we are ready for any threat that will come to Israel,” Hagari said.

As news of the attack broke, public shelters were opened in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and large public gatherings banned. Israel closed its airspace, as did nearby Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon.

CNN’s team in Jerusalem could hear explosions and sirens as apparent intercepts took place early Sunday morning local time.

“We are continuing to see multiple intercepts in the skies above me coming from multiple different directions. It’s hard to tell what is an incoming missile and what is an intercept,” CNN’s Nic Robertson reported.

“I’m hearing multiple, multiple detonations, again of what sound like interceptions. I am not hearing the sound of impacts,” he said, adding that his team had already witnessed dozens of apparent intercepts.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the large-scale strikes – a rare direct attack on Israeli soil – was in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus on April 1, and said it was a matter of “self-defense,” warning that Iran would “not hesitate to take more defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any aggressive military actions and illegal use of force.”

By early morning Sunday local time, Iran’s mission to the United Nations announced that the attack was now “deemed concluded” – but warned of potential future escalation.

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s Permanent Mission added in its statement on X.

The onslaught against Israel prompted US President Joe Biden to hold a lengthy meeting with his national security team on Saturday night to assess the situation, according to a US official.

Biden is “in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies,” the US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Saturday, emphasizing that the administration’s “support for Israel’s security is ironclad.”

Two US officials said US air defense systems in the Middle East had also intercepted some Iranian drones, but they did not specify where or how. US officials had previously told CNN the US would attempt to intercept any weapons launched at Israel if it was feasible to do so.

US Navy forces in the Red Sea have previously intercepted long-range missiles launched from the Houthis in Yemen towards Israel. US forces in Iraq and Syria could also potentially intercept drones and rockets targeting northern Israel.

Separately on Saturday, the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed to have launched dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting the IDF air defense headquarters in the Golan Heights.

Retaliation for strike on embassy complex

Fears that Israel’s war in Gaza could spiral into a wider regional conflict have been been rising since Iran accused Israel of bombing its embassy complex in Syria earlier this month.

The airstrike destroyed the consulate building in the capital Damascus, killing at least seven officials including Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, Iran’s foreign ministry said at the time.

Zahedi, a former commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, air force, and the deputy commander of its operations, was the most high-profile Iranian target killed since then-US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of IRGC Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would be punished for the attack, while President Ebrahim Raisi said it would “not go unanswered,” state news agency IRNA reported. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said the strike would be met with “punishment and revenge.”

Israel has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the strike but said it believed the building struck was a “military building of Quds forces” — a unit of the IRGC responsible for foreign operations.

Shortly after the launch of the drones on Saturday night, Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, warned that any country that allows Israel to use its airspace or territory for attacking Iran would face a “decisive response.”

The US had warned for several days of a “real,” “credible” and “viable” threat of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel. Senior US officials said after the strike that they believed an attack by Iran was “inevitable” – a view shared by their Israeli counterparts, that official said.

As part of its response, the US sent Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla to Israel for talks with Israeli military counterparts and on Friday a defense official told CNN the Pentagon was moving additional assets to the Middle East “to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces.”

Israel is prepared for a “direct attack by Iran,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday evening.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The state of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” he said.

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” Netanyahu said.

How the world reacted

In a statement released on Telegram, Iran’s Foreign Ministry claimed the attack showed Iran’s “responsible approach to regional and international peace and security at a time [of] illegal and genocidal actions by the Zionist apartheid regime against the Palestinian people.”

However, a host of countries from the Middle East to Europe and Latin America voiced concerns over the possibility for escalation, many of them condemning Iran’s actions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying he was “deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation.” Regional powers Saudi Arabia and Egypt voiced similar concerns, with Egypt saying it was in contact with “all concerned parties to try to contain the situation.”

Various European countries condemned the attack and expressed support for Israel, with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, describing it on X as “an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security.”

The UK and France both reiterated their commitments to Israel’s security, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying Iran had “once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

The Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic also condemned the attack and expressed support for Israel, while Spain and Portugal called for de-escalation.

In Latin America, Chile and Mexico both condemned the use of force, while Argentina’s President Javier Milei cut short a trip to Denmark to fly back to his country and form a crisis committee. His spokesperson Manuel Adorni said the meeting was to “take charge of the situation and coordinate actions with the presidents of the Western world.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Paul Murphy.

