Australian police find bodies in search for missing couple

By Alex Stambaugh and Manveena Suri, CNN

(CNN) — Australian police have found two bodies in the search for a missing couple allegedly killed by a police officer.

New South Wales Senior Constable Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, was charged last week with the murders of his former boyfriend Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29.

“We’re very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse,” NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told a news conference on Tuesday.

Lamarre-Condon had provided information to help locate the bodies, Webb added.

The bodies, which have yet to be examined, were discovered in two surf bags covered in debris on a property in the NSW town of Bungonia, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said.

Crime scene detectives were at the location investigating, Webb said.

“Each day, each hour was an agonizing wait, so I’m relieved for the families,” she said.

Davies, a flight attendant, and Baird, a former television presenter, were last seen at Baird’s home in the eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington on February 19. Fears for their safety rose after their bloodied belongings were found in a skip container in Cronulla, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) away.

Police previously said that a search of Baird’s home found blood, a “projectile” and a fired cartridge case that was matched to Lamarre-Condon’s firearm.

Lamarre-Condon appeared in court Friday charged with two counts of murder. He did not apply for bail.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.