Australian police officer charged with murdering missing couple

By Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — An Australian police officer is facing two murder charges after allegedly killing his former boyfriend and his new partner and disposing of their bodies, which are yet to be found.

New South Wales police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, appeared in court on Friday afternoon charged with the murders of Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29.

The couple was last seen at Baird’s home in the eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington on Monday, and fears for their safety rose after their bloodied belongings were found in a skip in Cronulla, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) away.

NSW Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty told reporters at a news briefing Friday that blood was also found in a search of Baird’s home, as well as a “projectile” and a fired cartridge case.

“This has now been ballistically matched to a New South Wales Police firearm … and that firearm belongs to the 28-year-old man who was charged today,” Doherty said.

Police said in a statement that the off-duty officer charged was a senior constable attached to a specialist command.

An NSW Court spokesperson confirmed Lamarre-Condon had appeared in Waverley court Friday charged with two counts of murder. He didn’t apply for bail.

Police said the officer was arrested when he attended Bondi Police Station on Friday morning after his name was published in local media.

Baird was a former television presenter with Network 10, and Davies was a flight attendant, according to local media reports.

Lamarre-Condon had reportedly been in a relationship with Baird, and while Doherty wouldn’t comment on a potential motive, he said a line of investigation will include whether it was a “domestic-style incident.”

Neighbors had come forward to report hearing a loud argument early Monday morning.

Doherty said it will be alleged that Lamarre-Condon hired a van later Monday that was used to dispose of the bodies. The van was located on Friday morning, but police have not revealed what was found inside.

They’re appealing for public help to track the movements of the van between Monday and Friday morning.

“It’s really important we get the movements in relation to that van, as hopefully we can find the bodies and this is important for the family,” Doherty said. “They’re obviously devastated by the news.”

Doherty also said finding the bodies would shed more light on how the men died.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.