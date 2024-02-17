US threatens to veto new Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

By Richard Roth, CNN

(CNN) — The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that if the Algerian proposed resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza were to come up for a vote at the UN Security Council as drafted, it would not be adopted by Washington.

In a statement Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States has been working on a deal between Israel and Hamas which would see the release of hostages and bring a pause in the fighting for at least six weeks.

“Over the last week, President Biden has had multiple calls with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, to push this deal forward. Though gaps remain, the key elements are on the table,” the ambassador said.

“We believe this deal represents the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and enable a prolonged pause in fighting, that would allow for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, medicine, and other essentials to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it,” she said.

“The resolution put forward in the Security Council, in contrast, would not achieve these outcomes, and indeed, may run counter to them … For that reason, the United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield went on to say.

Last Wednesday, Arab countries in the UN reaffirmed their support for the Algerian draft resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded humanitarian relief amid Israel’s looming ground invasion of Rafah.

In a press briefing alongside other members, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, urged the UN to act and said the group believes there is “massive” support for the proposed resolution.

In her statement Saturday, Thomas-Greenfield called on the UN Security Council to instead ensure “any action we take in the coming days increases pressure on Hamas to accept the proposal on the table” and that the US would continue to engage in diplomacy, adding that the US “will be candid” with Israeli and regional leaders regarding expectations for the protection of Rafah’s more than one million civilians.

“It is critical that other parties give this process the best odds of succeeding, rather than push measures that put it — and the opportunity for an enduring resolution of hostilities — in jeopardy,” the statement said.

