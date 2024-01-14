North Korea has launched a ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan say

By Gawon Bae and Junko Ogura, CNN

(CNN) — North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Japan’s Coast Guard, citing information from the Ministry of Defense, announced that a projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile, was launched by North Korea and flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) before landing in the sea.

The JCS said the missile was launched from the Pyongyang area around 2:55 p.m. local time on Sunday and was believed to be intermediate in range.

The South Korean, US and Japanese militaries are working together to analyze further details of the missile, the JCS said, adding that the South Korean military is maintaining “full readiness posture,” while closely sharing information on North Korea’s missile with the US and Japan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.