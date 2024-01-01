South Korean opposition leader attacked with knife during press conference

By Gawon Bae and Nectar Gan, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — South Korea’s main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked with a knife during a visit to the southern city of Busan on Tuesday, according to an official from his party.

Lee was touring the construction site of the Gadeokdo New Airport when he was struck on the left side of his neck while speaking to a crowd of reporters, the official said.

The Democratic Party official told CNN that Lee was bleeding, but was conscious, and has been taken to hospital.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

