Hamas says its militants killed three people at Jerusalem bus stop

By Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas said the attackers behind a Jerusalem bus stop shooting that killed three people on Thursday were members of its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades.

Seven people were also injured after the two attackers, identified by Hamas as two brothers, opened fire on a group of people in Jerusalem, authorities said.

The shooting in Jerusalem comes amid a truce between Israel and Hamas which has seen a pause in the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The pause was extended for another day on Thursday under a last-minute deal and Egypt said that talks are ongoing to prolong the truce further.

The attackers were killed by two soldiers and a civilian, Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman said on Thursday.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom rescue service, and two others were pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek hospital.

In a separate update, Israeli police said the attackers opened fire towards civilians at the bus station at approximately 7:40 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off and an additional search is being carried out to “rule out any additional suspects,” the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit added.

Hamas celebrated the attack, and said it was “a direct response to the unprecedented crimes committed by the occupying forces, including brutal massacres in the Gaza Strip, the killing of children in Jenin, and widespread violations against Palestinian prisoners. Moreover, the continued violations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the prevention of worshippers’ access to it,” Hamas added.

Hamas warned Israel of attacks in “every city, village, street and alley.”

Responding to the attack, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his promise to “eliminate Hamas.”

Following a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Netanyahu said he told Antony Blinken that “it is the same Hamas that perpetrated the terrible massacre on October 7th and the same Hamas that is trying to murder us everywhere.”

