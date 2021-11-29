These countries have found cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant so far

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant they have, as fears over the new strain force governments to shutter borders and revisit restrictions.

The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.

Here’s a list of the places reporting cases so far. This will be updated.

Australia: 2 cases

Austria: 1 case

Belgium: 1 case

Botswana: 19 cases

Canada: 2 cases

Czech Republic: 1 case

Denmark: 2 cases

Germany: 3 cases

Hong Kong: 3 cases

Israel: 1 case

Italy: 1 case

Netherlands: 13 cases

Portugal: 13 cases

South Africa: 77 cases

United Kingdom: 9 cases

