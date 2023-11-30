10 rustic-chic holiday decorating ideas

By Brian Patrick Flynn for HGTV

Rustic-style decorating, whether year-round or holiday-based, is achieved through a heavy use of texture, neutral hues and natural materials. Incorporate modern, rustic elements into your holiday decor with ideas from designer Casey Noble.

Mason Jar Lights

Blogger Hannah Slaughter brings understated elegance to this disparate grouping of Mason jars and discarded glass containers by covering the interiors with metallic paint to evoke the look and feel of mercury glass.

Birdhouse Vignette

From architecture and interior decorating to furniture and lighting design, yellow pine is a popular material used in country and farmhouse homes. To add a touch of country pine to holiday decor, blogger Emily Fazio updated basic wooden birdhouses with spray snow, faux cranberries and decorative sisal.

Pine Tree Planters

Mini junipers are an excellent way to bring rusticity and wintry aroma to a tabletop or mantel. To give them strong, rustic appeal, plant them in reclaimed box planters. These can be made by cutting planks of reclaimed barn siding to size, then attaching the pieces together with nails or wood screws.

Yarn-Wrapped Trees

Hannah Slaughter uses a trio of floral foam cones wrapped in off-white yarn to add simple, understated elegance to a mantel or tabletop.

Twig Garland

An excellent way to add rustic flair to a Christmas tree, banister or mantel is with a handmade twig garland. Thin twigs and branches from the yard are perfect for this easy project — and free!

Bark Candleholders

Emily Fazio brings elegant, rustic holiday charm to this breakfast nook with candleholders made from cut pine tree branches found in her backyard.

Decoupaged Letters

Put a fresh spin on the wagon wheel this holiday season by incorporating letters or numbers with a holiday message. Here wagon wheels are grouped together below a mantel, then layered with cardboard letters which Hannah Slaughter wrapped and covered with book pages to spell out J-O-Y.

Birch Screen

Blogger Ellen Foord fills the fireplace with birch logs to create a beautiful focal point. Gifts are wrapped in white butcher paper and tied with twine to create a rustic geometric pattern.

Piney Porcupine

A small porcupine, made with all organic materials including grasses, pinecones and wooden remnants, is added to this sparse tree for a less-is-more approach.

Denim + Leather Stockings

To create these stockings on a small budget, pick up faux leather from the fabric store and a pair of secondhand faded denim. Cut and sew the stocking from faux leather, then cut the denim to size and attach along the top as a cuff. For an extra layer of interest, sew a few buttons directly to the denim.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.