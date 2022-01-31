Initial report into Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ scandal slams ‘failures of leadership’

By Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN

A long-awaited report into multiple parties in UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s government while the rest of the country was living under strict coronavirus restrictions has been published.

The initial, stripped-back findings from senior civil servant Sue Gray released on Monday run to just 12 pages but point to “failures of leadership,” poor judgment and heavy alcohol consumption at the heart of Johnson’s administration.

After the report was published, Johnson addressed MPs in the UK Parliament and apologized for “the things we simply didn’t get right.” Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, meanwhile, repeated calls for Johnson to resign, calling the Prime Minister a “man without shame.”

And Gray’s report will likely make difficult reading for the Conservative lawmakers who hold Johnson’s political future in their hands.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” it says. “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did,” the report adds.

“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” she wrote.

Gray hinted at a drinking culture in Downing Street during the pandemic and added that “the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace.”

The report notes that “against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

In introducing her findings, Gray wrote: “Every citizen has been impacted by the pandemic. Everyone has made personal sacrifices, some the most profound, having been unable to see loved ones in their last moments or care for vulnerable family and friends.”

Gray investigated 16 different gatherings across 12 days, including one on Johnson’s birthday while the country was under strict Covid-19 rules. However, details of all the events were not included in the report, due to a police investigation announced last week that circumscribed Gray’s probe.

Last week, London’s Metropolitan Police said it was investigating a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall over the pandemic, and asked for “minimal reference” in Gray’s report to the gatherings they’re also looking at.

Gray finished her report by writing that the police probe “unfortunately” means she is “extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather.”

