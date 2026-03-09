5 things to know for March 9: Iran’s new leader, Oil prices, Airport delays, NYC mayor explosive, Utah murder trial

By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

Looking at your recent heating bills, you might find it hard to believe this winter will likely be ranked as one of the warmest for the Lower 48 states. That could be a sign of things to come for the seasons ahead.

1️⃣ Iran’s new leader

Iran on Sunday named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, the position his father held for nearly four decades until he was killed by US-Israeli air strikes more than a week ago. President Donald Trump has said that Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment would be “unacceptable.” The younger Khamenei’s selection shows that Iran’s hardliners have been empowered, and is “a very bad sign for the war,” according to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. The ensuing conflict continues today across the Middle East, with a CNN team witnessing apparent air strikes in Tehran after Israel said it launched fresh attacks on Iran.

2️⃣ Oil prices

As the war spreads across the Middle East, the price of oil has surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. President Trump, in a social media post, called surging oil costs a “very small price to pay.” However, traders are worried that the war in Iran will lead to prolonged restrictions on the flow of oil around the globe. In the US, diesel fuel prices are rising more rapidly than regular gas, which affects more Americans – even those who don’t own diesel-powered vehicles.

3️⃣ Airport delays

Lines at security checkpoints stretched more than an hour at airports across the country on Sunday as the partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues. Funding for the agency, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, lapsed in mid-February amid a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over federal immigration reform. Airports in New Orleans, Atlanta and several other cities reported longer than normal wait times. At Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, TSA lines stretched for more than three hours on Sunday afternoon, the agency reported. The airport advised passengers to arrive four to five hours before their flights.

4️⃣ NYC mayor explosive

The FBI’s terrorism task force is investigating violence from dueling protests outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on Saturday that involved a man hurling an improvised explosive device that did not detonate. An additional device was discovered in a nearby car the next day. The violence erupted during an anti-Islam protest organized by a right-wing provocateur that was dwarfed by more than 100 counterprotesters, officials said. Police said the explosive device that was thrown was capable of causing “serious injury or death.” Law enforcement sources told CNN that two men arrested in connection with the device admitted to being inspired by ISIS.

5️⃣ Utah murder trial

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Kouri Richins, a Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, are expected to conclude their case in the coming days. Over the last two weeks, jurors have heard wide-ranging testimony about troubles in her marriage, her secret affair and the millions of dollars she owed in debt. Richins has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison. As the trial continues this week, here are five key revelations from the prosecution’s witnesses.

Breakfast browse

Royal breakup

Netflix wished Meghan Markle all the best with her lifestyle brand after the streaming giant and the Duchess of Sussex decided to end their partnership.

UK child killer dies

One of Britain’s most notorious criminals died over the weekend, days after he was attacked by a fellow inmate.

US vax chief leaving

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s head of vaccines, will depart after overseeing a series of decisions that attracted controversy.

Rihanna incident

Police said that several gunshots were fired toward the singer’s Beverly Hills home on Sunday. No one was injured and a woman has been arrested.

Harry Styles on SNL

The singer’s appearance in the audience distracted from host Ryan Gosling’s opening monologue.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Up close and personal with a tornado

The person who shared this video taken from inside a store in Three Rivers, Michigan, last week says everyone made it out safely. Watch here.

