Judge orders 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father released from immigration detention, source says

By Zoe Sottile, Elizabeth Wolfe, Ed Lavandera, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejos Ramos and his father from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, according to a source with knowledge of the federal judge’s ruling Saturday.

CNN has not independently obtained a copy of the judge’s ruling.

Ramos and his father were taken by immigration agents from his snowy suburban Minneapolis driveway and sent 1,300 miles to a Texas detention facility designed to detain families. They’ve been detained for more than a week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

