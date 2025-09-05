A lifeline for 10,000 forgotten and abused animals: How his team mobilizes for large-scale rescues



By Meg Dunn, CNN

Gallatin, Tennessee (CNN) — More than 250,000 animals are hoarded in residences across the United States each year, according to the Animal Humane Society, and they are often left to suffer in horrific conditions. Hundreds are sometimes crammed into small spaces, living in their own waste.

Tim Woodward couldn’t let these animals be forgotten.

“Most people are shocked when they hear stories about a woman down the street had 100 cats or dogs in her house,” Woodward said. “They can’t even imagine the cruelty that’s associated with that.”

After working at a national animal welfare organization, Woodward realized there was a gap in the system, where organizations and law enforcement agencies lacked the resources to address large-scale cruelty cases. So, in 2011, along with two other animal welfare workers, Woodward co-founded Animal Rescue Corps.

The nonprofit conducts large-scale rescues of abused and neglected animals, including cases involving puppy mills, hoarding, dogfighting rings, and backyard breeders.

“Your average shelter is used to taking animals in one or two at a time,” Woodward said. “We, on the other hand, pull in large numbers of animals from a crisis situation.”

On the scene

Once Animal Rescue Corps is alerted to a case, often through local law enforcement, the organization mobilizes quickly, driving anywhere in the US. They work with local authorities to secure legal access and remove animals.

“We’ll work with law enforcement hand in hand,” Woodward said. “They will designate us as an agent of law enforcement to go onto the scene to seize those animals.”

Woodward and his team ensure animal removal is safe and organized. Teams document each animal and provide immediate veterinary care. Staff often wear hazmat suits due to hazardous conditions.

“We bring a very tight, trained team to that scene, including a state licensed forensic vet, vet techs, as well as an intake team that is experienced in evidence, documentation, and trained handlers,” Woodward said.

During missions, the group gathers evidence that may be needed should local law enforcement pursue animal cruelty charges. Every animal is photographed, and everything from mats of fur to overgrown nail clippings are bagged and saved.

From suffering to hope

Animal Rescue Corps not only saves cats and dogs, but also exotic pets, barnyard animals, wildlife, and even once saved hundreds of mice from a hoarding case. Woodward believes all animals deserve respect and kindness.

“You want to make sure that that animal has every opportunity for whatever time it has left, to have the best life possible,” he said.

Once safe to do so, animals are transported to the organization’s facility in Tennessee. There, all animals undergo full medical evaluations, including testing for diseases, worms, and parasites. In some cases, it takes several weeks or months to get animals healthy.

Due to the conditions they came from, some animals need to be socialized and prepared for adoption, especially those unfamiliar with human touch. The organization has a team of volunteers who care for, play with, and help socialize the animals.

“The change in the animals is always remarkable,” Woodward said. “They come out of situations where they have no trust. Watching that animal learn to trust, it’s why all of us are committed to the work.”

Animal Rescue Corps does not adopt out animals directly. Once healthy and socialized, animals are placed with shelters or sent to sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers.

Woodward’s work is physically and emotionally demanding, but he remains committed. To date, he and Animal Rescue Corps have helped save more than 10,000 animals, he said.

“My hope for the animals is that they have the best life possible and that they forget all about where they came from.”

