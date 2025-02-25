Southwest jet attempting to land at Chicago Midway Airport nearly collides with a private plane on the runway

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet experienced a close call at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning in which the flight crew had to perform a go-around to prevent a potential incident.

Southwest Flight 2504 landed safely at the Chicago airport after avoiding the other aircraft on the runway, according to Southwest.

“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.