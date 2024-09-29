A fire at a Georgia chemical plant is forcing evacuations and road closures

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A fire at a Georgia chemical plant apparently caused by a sprinkler head malfunction Sunday morning is forcing evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. ET at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia. Water from the malfunctioned sprinkler head “came in contact with a water reactive chemical and produced a plume,” county officials explained on their website.

CNN has reached out to BioLab, described as a manufacturer of pool and spa treatment products, for comment.

A fire broke out on the roof and firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the fire reignited hours later, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a video message posted on Facebook.

“I want to strongly ask all of you to please spread the word to stay away from this area at this point,” Levett said. “It’s burning pretty good. We’re trying to get that under control, but at the same time we’re also trying to get the traffic under control.”

Roads are closed in the area, and residents between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 were asked to evacuate. Additionally, the interstate is blocked in both directions between Salem Road and Turner Hill. The sheriff said he will ask for assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

Those north of Sigman were asked to shelter in place and keep their windows closed.

The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments also asked nearby residents to turn off air conditioning “to minimize exposure to potential hazards.”

In September 2020, BioLab experienced a “thermal decomposition event” that also led to a fire that temporarily closed Interstate 20.

In its final report on the incident, the US Chemical Safety Board found that strong winds from Hurricane Laura damaged the lab’s warehouse, allowing rainwater into the building. The water came in contact with a chemical and initiated a reaction that caused the fire.

Conyers is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

