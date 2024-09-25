5 things to know for Sept. 25: Tel Aviv, Storm Helene, Secret Service, Ukraine aid, Drug prices

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Inflation across the economy is cooling, but many Americans are grappling with sticker shock over rising egg prices in the US. On the sunny side up, eggs aren’t nearly as expensive as they were in late 2022 and early 2023 when a spike in bird flu cases severely impacted production.

1. Tel Aviv

Israel’s military intercepted a ballistic missile today near its economic center, Tel Aviv, that was fired by Hezbollah. It is believed to be the first ballistic missile launched by the militant group toward Israel, marking a new escalation in the conflict between the two sides. Hezbollah said it was targeting the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza” and in “defense of Lebanon and its people.” There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the interception. Since the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas last October, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and drones from Lebanon targeting northern Israel.

2. Storm Helene

Florida residents are bracing for Helene, a rapidly strengthening tropical storm that could become a major hurricane today. Helene is on track to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast — possibly in the Big Bend region — late Thursday and threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year. It would be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year and the fifth to slam Florida since 2022. A flood watch has been issued for more than 20 million people from Florida through the southern Appalachians. The Big Bend area faces the most serious storm surge: up to 15 feet is possible. View CNN’s Storm Tracker to see Helene’s projected path.

3. Secret Service

The Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday guaranteeing that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris receive the same level of Secret Service protection as a sitting president. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida brought the legislation to the floor after the House passed it unanimously, 405-0. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. The Secret Service is under scrutiny in Congress after two apparent assassination attempts on Trump, the first on July 13 at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and the second on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. A new report said the failures of Secret Service agents during the first attempt were “foreseeable, preventable” and found that many of the problems identified by the committee “remain unaddressed” by the agency.

4. Ukraine aid

The US plans to announce billions of dollars for Ukraine in the coming days, committing the funding before it expires after Congress failed to include an extension for the aid in its stopgap measure to keep the government open. Congressional leaders were forced to leave the language out of the spending bill because of internal resistance from the House GOP and their deep divisions over funding for Ukraine. Once the funding measure passes the House, the Senate could take it up later today or Thursday — the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the US Capitol. Zelensky is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly today in New York City, where world leaders have convened to discuss global issues and highlight their countries’ priorities.

5. Drug prices

While grilling Novo Nordisk’s chief executive over the price of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders alleged that 40,000 people a year in the US could die if the company doesn’t make the medicines more affordable. It was the latest in a series of hearings Sanders has led with pharmaceutical company CEOs about the price of medicines in the US, which are higher — often by multiple times — than in other wealthy countries. Sanders noted that the list price for a four-week supply of Ozempic is $969 in the US, but the drug can be purchased for $155 in Canada and $59 in Germany. Similarly, Wegovy’s list price is $1,349 in the US, but it’s $186 in Denmark, $140 in Germany and $92 in the UK, he said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

988

That’s the phone number to reach the crisis lifeline in the US, which provides free emotional support to people in mental health emergencies. Major cell phone carriers are starting to use a technology that will route 988 callers and texters to help centers based on their physical location rather than their phone number’s area code, the Department of Health and Human Services announced today. Federal leaders say the change will help get localized resources to those who need them more efficiently and effectively — and ultimately save lives.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Congratulations to everyone’s love.”

— Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, issuing a statement after Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law Tuesday, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Beachside home collapses in North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Three homes along the coast of North Carolina have collapsed since Friday due to rising waters and rapid erosion. See how one unoccupied house was swept into the ocean this week.

