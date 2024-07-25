Co-founder and alleged leader of Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel in US custody, DOJ says

By Emma Tucker, Fidel Gutierrez and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

(CNN) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, co-founder and alleged current leader of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel, is in US custody, according to the Justice Department.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of cartel co-founder Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and another alleged leader of the cartel, is also in federal custody, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Both men are facing several charges for leading the cartel’s criminal operations, including it’s “deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks,” Garland said.

A US diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the case had earlier confirmed Zambada was in US custody.

The Sinaloa Cartel, named after the Mexican state where the gang was formed, is one of the most powerful drug-trafficking groups in the world, known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States.

The latest indictment against Zambada, one of the most notorious drug traffickers in Mexico’s history, was in February. It charged him with conspiring to manufacture and distribute a substance containing fentanyl, according to the US Justice Department.

Guzman’s name was removed from the superseding indictment filed this year due to his trial conviction in 2018, federal prosecutors said.

From 1989 to 2024, Zambada imported and distributed “massive amounts of narcotics,” generating billions of dollars in profits, according to the February indictment.

Federal prosecutors said he employed people to obtain “transportation routes and warehouses” to import and store narcotics, along with hit men, or sicarios, to carry out kidnappings and murders in Mexico “to retaliate against rivals who threatened the cartel.

Guzman Lopez’s father was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, the Justice Department said. However, Zambada had continued to evade capture while he ran the cartel.

The elder Guzman bribed prison guards to smuggle him out and escape prison in 2001. He had been arrested in 1993 on homicide and drug charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

